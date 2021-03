Fixing damaged roof shingles. A section was blown off after a storm with high winds causing a potential leak.

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s Hometown Heroes are providing a better home for a Midstate veteran.

Bealing Roofing and Exteriors, based in Hanover, put a new roof on the home of Thomas Hertz.

Hertz is a U.S. Navy veteran in East Berlin, Adams County, and was selected to get a new roof from the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.

The program has provided new roofs for 250 veterans for the past five years.