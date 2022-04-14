It’s casual Thursday and a job well done for Thursday’s hometown heroes.

The Harrisburg Academy in Wormleysburg gave a $2,500 check to Mission Central for humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine. The money came from Denim Day where students who donated at least one dollar, got to dress down and ditch the uniforms. The academy also collected five hundred pounds of supplies for Ukrainian refugees.

“Actually, we teach students how to organize these sorts of projects from fifth grade all the way through to twelfth grade. So we’ve had fifth grade, eighth grade, and tenth grade all doing different things, and it was two students who said, I’m going to organize this, we’re going to go ahead, we’re excited,” Head of School, Adrian Allan said.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up!

The school is also going to offer full-tuition scholarships to three young Ukrainian refugees when they arrive in the Midstate.