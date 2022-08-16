HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Aug. 16’s hometown heroes are attending a fundraiser that builds relationships between law enforcement and kids in the community. The Harrisburg Area Police Athletic League is hosting its annual gala on September 10 at the Hilton Harrisburg.

The Harrisburg Area Police Athletic League is a non-profit organization that mentors Dauphin County children through athletic programs.

The gala will feature a dance competition between the Lower Paxton, Susquehanna, and Swatara Township police departments.

A silent auction will also take place, with over 50 themed baskets for adults and kids.

“It’s a great night, great night to relax and enjoy yourself, have fun, laugh a bit, enjoy the dancers, unique, usually bring something unique to the table and its good to watch,” said Charles E. Stuart, board chair and CEO of the Harrisburg Area Police Athletic League.

You can visit the Harrisburg Area Police Athletic League’s website, here, to purchase tickets and vote for your favorite dance couple. Tickets are $100 or $50 for active duty law enforcement.