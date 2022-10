HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday, Oct. 10’s hometown heroes filled up their plates and then went back for more at Harrisburg High School’s annual pancake breakfast.

The Rotary Club sponsored the all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 8 as part of the high school’s homecoming weekend.

The event raised more than $20,000, part of which will help homeless students.