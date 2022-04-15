(WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are making donations to improve lives, and that includes animals.

The Harrisburg Humane Society accepted a check for $600. The donation came from the Society of Marketing Professional Services of Central Pennsylvania.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up!

The Harrisburg Humane Society cares for 500 animals looking for permanent homes.

And, Tec Centro in Lancaster accepted 80 computer monitors, donated by Capital Blue Cross.

Tec Centro provided education and workforce training, through Lancaster’s Spanish American Civic Association.