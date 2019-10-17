Hometown Hero: Harrisburg Humane Society

You can be a Hometown Hero by going to a party.

The Harrisburg Humane Society’s Pittie Party is Saturday, where animal lovers and dogs of all breeds are invited to the free event, which includes donation opportunities.

It starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. Enjoy vendors for pets, food, a photo booth, costume contests, and kids’ activities.

The Humane Society hopes to raise awareness about this breed.

Adoptions of Pit bulls and pitty mixes will be 50 percent off during the event. Depending on age, the adoption packages start at $150 and that includes and neuter or spay and vaccines.

