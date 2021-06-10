Hometown Hero: Harrisburg Mall Bass Pro Shops

Thursday’s hometown heroes are connecting kids with the great outdoors.

Bass Pro Shops at the Harrisburg Mall donated fishing rods and reels to the non-profit Capital City Bass-Masters. This is part of the store’s Gone Fishing summer campaign.

Capital City Bass-Masters will distribute gear to kids to get them into the sport.

“You want kids off the couch, out of their screens, things with electronics going on now, just to be outside you know, and just enjoy the nature,” Harrisburg Bass Pro Shops General Manager Marwane Selmane said.

Over the next two weekends, kids of all ages can reel in their first fish at the catch and release pond outside the store.