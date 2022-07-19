HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tonight’s hometown heroes are running for a good cause, despite the heat wave.

The 41st annual Harrisburg Mile is on July 20 along Front Street. The run will start at Maclay Street and will end just before the Harvey Taylor Bridge. There are several races based on age groups, as well as a fun run, corporate races, and the “elite” run for bragging rights.

One new event called the “champions against cancer” is a 200-yard run for cancer fighters and survivors.

The Harrisburg Mile takes place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 20.