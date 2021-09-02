Hometown Hero: Harrisburg Police Athletic League virtual fundraiser

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Police Athletic League (HPAL) is holding a virtual fundraiser featuring a silent auction with 68 items from family fun adventures to lottery trees and gift cards to local restaurants.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to our inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Dance studios, Camelot, Rosencrance and PA Dancesport donated lessons to police dance couples from Harrisburg, Lower Paxton, Swatara and Susquehanna townships. One couple says HPAL gives officers a chance to do more than enjoy activities with kids.

“I think it’s a program that allows police and youth to be able to interact on a different level — on a more personal level — so youth can see police as people and not just the uniform,” Captain Jason Reber, Susquehanna Township Police Department, said.

You can go online to find out how to support the fundraiser, watch them dance and cast a vote.