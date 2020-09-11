There is little time left to become a Hometown Hero by supporting the Harrisburg Police Athletic League’s virtual fundraiser this year.
Pre-Covid, the event featured police and community dancers, a silent auction and more. This year, it’s virtual, with a chance for you to check out several auction items from dinners, to holiday items, experiences and more.
You can make a donation to support the nonprofit that builds bridges between police and those they serve here. The silent auction ends this Saturday night at 10.
abc27 is the media sponsor.
- West York police looking to identify rape suspect
- Biden leads President Trump by 7 points in Wisconsin: NewsNation/Emerson poll
- Florida Sen. Rick Scott not giving up hope after GOP’s coronavirus relief bill fails
- Hometown Hero: Harrisburg police virtual fundraiser
- Daily 3: State victim advocate, Lancaster restaurant week, call for wildlife hunting contest ban