Hometown Hero: Harrisburg police virtual fundraiser

There is little time left to become a Hometown Hero by supporting the Harrisburg Police Athletic League’s virtual fundraiser this year.

Pre-Covid, the event featured police and community dancers, a silent auction and more. This year, it’s virtual, with a chance for you to check out several auction items from dinners, to holiday items, experiences and more.

You can make a donation to support the nonprofit that builds bridges between police and those they serve here. The silent auction ends this Saturday night at 10.

abc27 is the media sponsor.