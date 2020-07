Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are sharing a positive moment during these uneasy times.

Lawanda McCoy is giving Harrisburg police a big shout-out on social media. She took a photo of her sons receiving push-up lessons from officers.

She admits she felt a little nervous but when the officer took a break to interact with her kids — she knew it was all good and thanks to the officers for their time and kindness.

Lawanda says this morning she saw her sons doing pushups just like the officer showed them.