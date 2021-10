HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- We're in the early stages of flu season and health experts say it's time to get your shot... or shots.

Dr. Nancy Mimm is a Professor of Population Health at Harrisburg University. She says it's important to get the flu shot now, and if you haven't gotten a COVID vaccine yet, Dr. Mimm says it is safe to get them both at the same time because the vaccines don't interact with each other.