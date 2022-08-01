HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Senators and First National Bank are partnering to help update a Midstate baseball or softball field in their new “Homefield Makeover” initiative.

One youth baseball or softball field will be chosen to receive $10,000 in goods and services for the renovation, which will take place this fall ahead of the upcoming youth baseball and softball season. Leagues can apply for the makeover on the Senators website between Aug. 2 and Aug. 16.

“To be able to help provide our kids a safer and more professional place to play baseball or softball is very exciting,” said Senators President Kevin Kulp in a press release. “This is an idea that was part of a brainstorming session with our partners at First National Bank. We are always wanting to collaborate on community initiatives together.”

“The Homefield Makeover initiative is representative of our commitment to improving the communities we serve and will create better places for local teams and their families to play,” Regional Market Executive and President of FNB’s Capital Region Tony Sacco said in the release.

Members of the Senators front office and FNB employees will donate their time to help with the renovation. The exact project will be determined by the needs of the chosen field, but it could include things like installing fencing or providing new infield dirt.

Field equipment like rakes and shovels will be donated to the selected league for field upkeep, the release explains, and the league will also receive a consultation with the Harrisburg Senators Grounds Crew team.