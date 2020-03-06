Hometown Hero: Harrisburg Symphony supporters

Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are all those taking part in helping the Harrisburg Symphony’s anniversary celebration.

The event is April 4 at the Farm Show. “Music in the Key of We” will feature jazz and the symphony.

Local businesses have teamed up to make it a success. A 406 Sweet Stout was created by Tröegs and Little Amps Coffee House. The two brewed it with coffee and sugar milk and proceeds will benefit the symphony.

You can only get the stout on-site at Tröegs, Greystone Public House, Greystone brewhouse, Al’s of Hampden and Hilton Harrisburg’s ad-lib.

Cornerstone and Little Amps also teamed up to sell bagged coffee to benefit the symphony.