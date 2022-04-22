HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are promoting financial literacy, as well as benefiting from it.

The State Attorney General and Harrisburg University announced the winners of their financial literacy competition. Students in grades seven through 12 submitted essays, poems, and videos.

You’re never too young or too old to learn about financial literacy because ultimately it will make you a better consumer, make better decisions on what to do with your money, Auditor General Tim Defoor said.

Andrea Guiher an 11th grader at Bermudian Springs placed second, winning $1,000. and Danneil Mubballa, a 12th grader at Central Dauphin, placed third and scored a $750 prize.