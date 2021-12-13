Hometown Hero: Harrisburg’s Coats in the Cart

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes are in the home stretch of their winter donation drive. Strawberry Square in Harrisburg is hosting the Coats in the Cart Campaign.

The donation drive is looking for new or gently used coats, scarves, mittens, and socks. The clothing will be split between the YWCA, the Salvation Army, and the Brethren Housing Association.

“We didn’t do it last year, there was nobody here, we have some people coming back to the square and the need hasn’t changed, they’re are still people out there who really need warmth this winter,” Julie Shade, manager of community development/events at Strawberry Square, said.

The Coats in the Cart drive runs through this Saturday, Dec. 18.