Hometown Hero: Harrisburg’s First Assembly of God

Hometown Hero

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are helping small businesses navigate the turbulent economy.

The Paycheck Protection Program is available for small businesses. It can be confusing to apply so, Harrisburg’s First Assembly of God will hold a workshop, led by two CPA’s Sunday at 6 p.m.

To sign up, email three impactministry@gmail.com

