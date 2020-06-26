Hometown Hero: Harrisburg’s First Assembly of God

Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are helping small businesses navigate the turbulent economy.
The Paycheck Protection Program is available for small businesses. It can be confusing to apply so, Harrisburg’s First Assembly of God will hold a workshop, led by two CPA’s Sunday at 6 p.m.
To sign up, email three impactministry@gmail.com
