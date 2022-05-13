HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are kicking off a new program to provide women with essential healthcare products.

Flow is a new non-profit in Harrisburg, on a mission to provide feminine hygiene products to women who can’t afford them.

Flow will hold its first collection drive at Hamilton Health Center on Saturday, May 14 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. They will be accepting donations of pads, tampons, and money. UPMC is a sponsor of the event.

The group will distribute the products at shelters, schools, churches, and health centers.