Hometown Hero: Harrisburg’s YWCA hosts Suits to Careers, Tied to Success sale

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvanians can be a Hometown Hero just by doing a little shopping.

Dress for Success, a program under the YWCA of Greater Harrisburg, is holding its annual inventory reduction sale on the first floor of the Harrisburg Mall.

Items range in price from $5 to $20 and include suits, tops, shoes, accessories and more.

“We are serving both men and women. We’re mostly known for Dress for Success, but the name is Suits to Careers and Tied To Success, so we serve both men and women amd they are getting suited, but they are getting a lot more in terms of case management and support whether it’s resume building, connections in the community and the follow up after they secured a job,” said Mary Quinn, President and CEO of YWCA Greater Harrisburg.

The sale begins on Thursday and runs through Saturday, May 1, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Sunday, for $25, interested individuals can fill a provided bag from noon to 3 p.m.

To donate items for the event, contact the YWCA of Greater Harrisburg.