Hometown Hero: Harvest of Blessing Food and Clothing Pantry

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes have a place to call their own and to help even more people.

Harvest of Blessing Food and Clothing Pantry celebrated its new location on Princess Street in York. Until now, the pantry held pop-up distributions as long as the weather cooperated. Last summer, the York County Food Bank closed its pantry on Princess Street, Harvest of Blessing saw an opportunity and moved in with working refrigerators and freezers already there.

“They are able to serve people, let them come into their establishment, and pick out the food items that they need for their family,” CEO of York County Food Bank, Jennifer Brillhart said.

Harvest of Blessing has been helping the needy for the past 17 years.