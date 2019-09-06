Hometown Hero: Healthy Start and Hamilton Health Center

Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are Healthy Start and Hamilton Health Center.

Dozens of people walked a mile and a half around City Island for the seventh annual Baby Buggy Event.

The event is held in recognition of Infant Mortality Awareness Month.

Held at the event were a bounce house, face painting and educational resources for the community.

The infant mortality rate is the number of deaths per one-thousand live births and experts are still looking to improve Harrisburg’s rate.

“In the Harrisburg area currently it’s 12.1 infant deaths and so we’re just looking to make sure people know what resources are available and get the education that they need for our expecting families and those with young children,” says Healthy Start Program Director, Nichole Lehr.