Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are helping parents of babies and infants.

Hamilton Health Center in Harrisburg is having a free diaper giveaway on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

The Healthy Steps Diaper Bank is partnering with Healthy Start to help families who are struggling financially.

Diapers will be given out first-come, first-serve. Parents must show up with the child or their car seat and the diapers will be handed out curbside while recognizing social distancing.