Hometown Hero: Hearts for Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Friday’s hometown heroes want everyone to know who your valentine is.

The Lancaster Rotary Club is hosting its sixth annual Hearts for Lancaster and Pets fundraiser. This is where you can sponsor a heart and personalize it for the one you love. Then, it will be displayed on a lampost in downtown Lancaster.

Hearts can even be purchased for pets. Organizers hope everyone gets one thing out of this season.: which is showing love for Lancaster.

“We hope that other people start celebrating their love for Lancaster,” President of the Rotary Club Anne Williams said.” “We want to see what Lancaster has done for them and what they can do for Lancaster and give back to the community.”

This year’s proceeds will benefit a good cause. part of it will go towards a mural in the city. and efforts to spruce up Buchannon Park. People can order a heart until Feb. 8.