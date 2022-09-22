Asher, an adoptable cat from the Helen O. Krause Foundation

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes are hosting an online auction to help pets find new homes.

The Helen O. Krause Animal Foundation in Dillsburg has hundreds of items up for bid. The nonprofit animal shelter takes in abandoned and abused dogs and cats, and they currently have about 90 of them.

The online auction features hundreds of items including pet products, arts and crafts, baskets, and gift cards. Learn more about the auction and the items available here.

The auction is underway and wraps up on Sunday at 9 p.m.

The Helen O. Krause Animal Foundation has some amazing animals up for adoption that are all looking for loving homes. The auction will help animals, like Asher, find a loving home.

The nonprofit animal shelter describes 1-year-old Asher as a cuddle big who would love to be a lap cat. He is sweet and has come a long way from the rough shape he was in when he was found outside.

You can find more animals like Asher here.

Many of the shelter’s animals have made amazing recoveries and are looking for loving and caring homes.