Tonight’s Hometown Heroes donated truck loads of their food.

Two agriculture business brought in a tractor-trailer of food and tanker full of milk to James Buchanan High School in Mercersburg yesterday.

Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch and Mercer-Vu Farms handed out a dozen eggs, half-a-gallon of milk, and a pound of butter to 1,800 families.

The companies say it was not excess food they could not sell but a donation to help those making ends meet during the pandemic.