Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are helping kids be creative all summer long.

Thousands of students will receive packs of coloring pencils, a sharpener, glue stick, and more.

The “Here with You” campaign from WellSpan Health, Capital Blue Cross, and WITF.

The packs will be distributed with “grab and go” meals at seven Midstate school districts. Each bag also includes a seed packet for kids to plant and care for all summer long.