Hometown Hero: ‘Hero Walk’

Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are the staff, students, and families of Saint Joe’s in Mechanicsburg.

The school held its 5th annual veterans day program inside and its “Hero walk” outside. Students were asked to make a banner with the name of a family member who is an active or retired member of the military.

They are placed around the school student walk past them to honor them for their service. Students sponsored their banners to raise money for the ‘Wounded Warrior Patrol.’

The event and a dress down day raised $1,200.