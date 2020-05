Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are running for a good cause.

The Hershey Virtual 5K run began last month and is now extended to May 31. Two medical students and a friend spearheaded it. So far, the race has raised $13,000 dollars for a small business in Hershey.

All participants are encouraged to share selfies of their virtual walk or run and post them to social media using hashtag #RunForHersheyVirtual5K. The registration fee is $15.