HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Leaders from Highmark Wholecare joined with area nonprofits today at Tri-County Community Action to present more than $300,000 in ‘whole health’ grants to support the community’s most pressing needs.

These donations will be distributed to seven Central Pennsylvania nonprofits, who will use the funds to help connect more vulnerable seniors, as well as low-income populations, to resources including fresh food, childcare, and housing.

The funding award is part of an even larger Highmark Wholecare gift of $500,000 that has been distributed among charities supporting vulnerable communities throughout Pennsylvania.

The $300,000 in grants will be distributed amongst the following local nonprofits:

Berks Community Action Program

Community Action Committee

Community Action Partnership of Lancaster

Community Progress Council

New Hope Ministries

South Central Community Action Partnership

Tri County Community Action

TCCA has been helping people change their lives throughout Cumberland, Dauphin, and Perry counties for more than 50 years.

Highmark Wholecare and nonprofit leaders met before the presentation of the check, where they discussed how there is an increase in the socio-economic challenges faced by residents as we move into the summer season with record inflation. Lower-income households spend more than 75% on their income necessities according to Lael Brainard, a governor of the Federal Reserve.

“More than ever, we must collaborate with our nonprofit partners to translate the needs that our neighbors are facing so that we can work together to shepherd the resources that are essential to care for a person’s ‘whole health,’” said Ellen Duffield, President and CEO of Highmark Wholecare.

Highmark Wholecare is hoping that these grants will help communities to live more comfortably, as well as more healthily. They have provided healthcare to Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable populations since 1992.