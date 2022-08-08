YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — August 8’s hometown heroes are making an investment that will battle hunger. Highmark Wholecare donated $75,000 to New Hope Ministries based in Dillsburg, York County.

The money will be used to fund a second mobile food pantry, which will bring the groceries to you on wheels.

For many people, these mobile food pantries are a necessity, not a convenience. “There are plenty of folks who live in rural communities or lack transportation and can’t reach one of our food pantries, and our best solution is to go to them,” said Eric Saunders, Executive Director of New Hope Ministries.

In 2021, New Hope Ministries served 20,000 York County residents through its first mobile food pantry.