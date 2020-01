Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are remembering local dirt track racer Greg Hodnett.

His friends and family are putting on a masquerade gala this Saturday at Windridge farms in York County.

Hodnett died in a crash during a race in 2018 and now the Hodnett Foundation raises money for families of drivers who lose their lives on Midstate race tracks.

VIP tickets for the gala include a meet and greet with racer Kasey Kahne.