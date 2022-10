GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes “pony up” donations to fight breast cancer.

This past week, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course hosted a Pink Out Race. All of the jockeys wore pink, which is the color of breast cancer awareness.

It may have been the toughest race to call, but easy to see its impact.

Penn National presented a check for $10,000 to the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition.