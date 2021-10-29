Hometown Hero: Homers for Hope

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s Hometown Heroes are aiming for the bleachers for a local family. The nonprofit Homers for Hope will host its 20th Home Run Derby on Nov. 6 at Clipper Magazine Stadium. The group raises money for families touched by tragedy.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

This year, Homers for Hope will help the Brill family of Lancaster. They have a child with disabilities who needs 24/7 care, and the boy’s father is recovering from a nasty fall.

All are invited to watch the Home Run Derby. Participants must register and raise $250, and the home run champ wins a championship belt…and bragging rights.