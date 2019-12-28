Hometown Hero: ‘Hoops Challenge’

Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are using friendly competition to help save lives.

Trinity High School in Camp Hill is hosting the ‘Hoops Challenge’ on Saturday, Jan. 4. It’s Trinity v. Bishop McDevitt playing on all levels: freshman boys, girls, and boys JV and Varsity teams.

The marathon basketball games start with a CYO girls game between Saint Joseph and Saint Catherine.

The event is raising money for the Peyton Walker Foundation which fights and prevents sudden cardiac arrest among school students by donating AED’s to local schools.