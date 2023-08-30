QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are providing hospice and palliative care and grief support to patients and families.

According to their website Hospice & Community Care cares for more than 550 patients and their families each day serving both Lancaster and York counties, in addition to parts of Adams, Berks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, and Lebanon counties.

On Saturday, September 2, and Monday, September 4, Hospice & Community Care is holding its 39th annual Labor Day Auction.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The auction will be held at the Solanco Fairground, located at 101 Park Avenue in Quarryville, and organizers say it will feature a raffle to win a 2023 Ford Mustang, delicious treats, and thousands of auction items.

Items up for auction will include Amish-made food, handmade quilts, vacation packages, original artwork, high-end jewelry, new and used tools, sports memorabilia, and more.

All proceeds from the event will go to supporting hospice and palliative care patients and their families.

The event will run from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. On Saturday, breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. and the auction will begin at 8:30 a.m.