Hometown Hero: Hospice of Lancaster’s Labor Day auction

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Labor Day’s hometown heroes are raising money the old-fashioned way: in person. Hospice of Lancaster held its 37th annual Labor Day auction at the Solanco Fairground in Quarryville.

The auction features Amish-made quilts and furniture along with jewelry and sports memorabilia, all of which were donated. The auction should raise around $800,000. Last year’s auction was virtual due to COVID and only raised about half as much.

“So many in our community here today, we served their families and they want to come here and give back to us, to make sure we can be here for many years to come, and it’s so great to hear the stories that they share about the care they received and the impact it made on their lives,” Steve Knaub, president and CEO of Hospice of Lancaster Co., said.

Hospice of Lancaster County brought a COVID vaccine clinic to the auction providing the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine to the Amish community and their neighbors.