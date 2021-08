LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — If you’re looking for a new pet, Tuesday’s hometown heroes are willing to foot the bill.

The Humane League of Lancaster County is hosting the Summer Love pet adoption event on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Adoption fees for all dogs, cats and other critters will be waived. Lancaster Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical is covering the fees, which can run as high as $175

The three-day event is at the Humane League Facility on Lincoln Highway East.