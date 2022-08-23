LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Aug. 23’s hometown heroes are inviting you to welcome a new pet into your home.

Humane Pennsylvania is hosting its annual “Clear the Shelters” campaign in Lancaster County on Saturday, Aug. 27. Adoption fees for all animals will be waived at the Lancaster County Adoption Center, located on Lincoln Highway East.

Fees will also be waived for the shelters in Reading, Berks County.

All adopters must go through a screening process.