LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes want to help protect pets for owners on limited budgets.

Humane Pennsylvania is holding mobile clinics in Lancaster for vaccines and microchips.

Pet owners will be able to pay what they can. Starting at $20, the mobile clinic will be at Christ United Methodist Chruch on Walnut Street on Monday, Oct. 24, and Monday, Oct. 31 From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.