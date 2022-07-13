HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You can be a hometown hero by gifting yourself a new pet.

The Humane Society of Harrisburg is hosting a Christmas in July on Saturday, July 16. Adoption fees for dogs are reduced to $20 and $10 for cats, and other critters.

Each summer, the Harrisburg facility accepts hundreds of homeless pets, especially kittens and cats.

The Human Society of Harrisburg helps over 10,000 animals a year.