Hometown Hero: Humane Society of Harrisburg’s “Pittie Party”

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes invite the public to celebrate dogs that are often misunderstood. The Humane Society of the Harrisburg area is throwing a “Pittie Party” this weekend for the pit bull breed.

Many of the adoptable dogs at the Humane Society are pit bulls and pittie mixes and will be adopted at half the price at the part this Saturday, Oct. 16, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at its location on Grayson Road.

Guests can bring their own dogs, on leashes, for food and drink, basket raffles, and even a Kiss a Bull photo booth.