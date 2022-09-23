MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are feeding families in need during “Hunger Action Month.”

Employees with The Giant Company spent the morning volunteering at New Hope Ministries, stocking shelves, and making lunch at the food pantry.

Another Midstate grocer, Weis Markets, donated $125,000 to Feeding Pennsylvania. The money will allow Pennsylvania’s food banks to stock and give out perishable products, such as milk.

“Hunger exists in every county, in every district in our area, and our food banks are dedicated to serving those families in every way we can,” CEO of Feeding Pennsylvania Jane Clements said.

“We’re seeing an increase in demand and we’re probably seeing 10 to 15% growth in the number of people who are coming to us for help, many for the first time,” Executive Director for New Hope Ministries Eric Saunders said.

Giant is volunteering in addition to donations, helping to process the food that has been donated.