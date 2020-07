Tonight’s Hometown Hero is a Midstate college student on the front lines battling Covid-19.

19-year old Isabelle Molina of Lebanon is a pre-med student at Indiana University. When the pandemic hit, she returned home and was offered a job at Med Express in Lebanon.

She says she was concerned about contracting coronavirus, but after 2 weeks on the job, Isabelle decided to work at the clinic all summer long.

Her long-term goal is to become a pediatric surgeon.