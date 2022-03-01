MYERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Once upon a time, Jackson Elementary School in Myerstown, Lebanon County, implemented a unique reward system.

The principal at Jackson Elementary purchased a book vending machine as part of the school’s positive behavior program. Students earn points for good behavior that they can use to “purchase” books from the vending machine.

“Not to brag, but I think our kids are awesome, their behavior is great, but the machine has really motivated them,” said Jackson Elementary Principal Tam Hower.

Hower raised the money to buy the machine from local businesses and the Eastern Lebanon County School Education Foundation, and it is helping the students and teachers learn happily ever after.