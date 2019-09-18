Hometown Hero: Jackson Elementary

Tonight’s Hometown Hero is Jackson Elementary in Lebanon County School District.

The school launched it’s “Raise a Reader” project with Myerstown Community Library from a $20,000 grant from the Lebanon United Way.

“Raise a Reader” is a proven approach to get kindergarten students interested in reading books by giving them choices of books to read, sharing those books among fellow students and getting their parents to read aloud to them.

The program promotes vocabulary skills, imagination and family bonding.