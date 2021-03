Thursday’s Hometown Heroes are reaching out to Pennsylvanians for an important cause.

JDRF is leading the fight against Type 1 diabetes. On April 24, the western and central Pennsylvania chapters are holding a virtual gala to raise money to fund more successful research.

Abc27’s Alicia Richards joining the effort and will be a co-host for the gala again in 2021.

For more information and to learn how to donate, visit JDRF’s website dedicated to the virtual gala.