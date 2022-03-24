(WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes are all of you who will take part in the day of giving.

This will happen at all Jersey Mike’s locations next Wednesday, March 30. On that day 100% of the sales will be donated to Special Olympics PA to pay for Team PA to travel to the USA Games in Orlando. Athlete Zach Hicks from Hershey will be attending the games.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

“I am happy that they are doing this, It’s very exciting for us for all these athletes that are going to Florida including me,” athlete Zach Hicks said.

“The outpouring from the community and that’s our whole mission. Jersey Mike’s is all about giving back to the community we serve. So being able to work with Special Olympics and that it goes back to the local chapters is really kind of heartwarming,” owner Matt Patterson said.

The 100% donated proceeds day at Jersey Mike’s Location is on Wednesday, March 30.

To find a Jersey Mike’s near you, follow the link here.