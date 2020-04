Tonight’s Hometown Hero is Jes Connolly from Dauphin County.

She created a “No Contact” Food Drive.

By using Amazon Wishlist, anyone can choose the item they wish to donate. It’s a safe alternative so people don’t have to leave their homes to help their community. Right now, all donations are going to Caring Cupboard in Palmyra. If interested, you can donate here.

Jes hopes to expand the donations to food pantries in Lancaster and Dauphin Counties.