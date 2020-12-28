Hometown Hero: Jodi Marciano

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s Hometown Hero is Jodi Marciano, who created Stirs, Shakes & Sips, the Harrisburg Bartenders Group recipe book.

In the wake of indoor dining restrictions that started two weeks ago, Marciano created the book to raise money for 17 local bartenders. After only four days of sales, more than $800 has been raised.

The bartenders and customers submitted recipes, which totals 42 cocktail and 13 appetizers for the book.

If you would like to purchase one, the recipe book is available on the Harrisburg Bartenders Group website.

You can also visit the Harrisburg Bartenders Group on Facebook by clicking here.