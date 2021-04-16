Hometown Hero: John Harris HS’s licensed social worker

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s Hometown Hero is honored for going the extra distance to make children feel safe, protected and loved.

The Pennsylvania Family Support Alliance awarded Casey Stokes-Rodriguez with the Blue Ribbon Champion for Safe Kids award.

Stokes-Rodriguez is a licensed social worker at John Harris High School in Harrisburg, Dauphin County.

One of her challenges this year was to prevent students from falling behind on their lessons during the pandemic.

“We noticed early on at John Harris that our English language learners were facing significant hardships due to the barriers of online learning as a result of the pandemic,” Stokes-Rodriguez explained. “I help organize weekly tutoring sessions for our students … the most important thing we can do is help our students feel seen, valued and supported.”

Outside of school, Stokes-Rodriguez sends postcards to students, conducts home visits, coordinates Zoom calls and calls students to make sure they know she cares.